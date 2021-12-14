UrduPoint.com

Local Press: New Labour Rules In UAE Respond To Changing Nature Of Work

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:15 AM

Local Press: New labour rules in UAE respond to changing nature of work

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) A local newspaper has said the recent decision to have a 4.5-day workweek will go a long way in redefining the quality of life.

"It is a welcome first step in addressing the issues of burnouts resulting from the pandemic and the uneven curve of mental health," Khaleej Times said in its editorial today.

The UAE government, however, is not stopping at the shortened workweek alone, it has also introduced new labour rules that make welcome changes for employees working in the public as well as the private sector, who will now be entitled to the same kinds of leaves as authorised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

"Both citizens as well as residents can now opt for flexible, temporary or part-time jobs with Federal government and public companies from February 2, 2022. This liberalises an employee’s options and enables them to have part-time contracts at both federal and private sectors. They are also free to work for more than one employer for a stipulated number of hours under the part-time scheme. Alternatively, employees can also choose the number of work hours under the flexible work scheme. Lastly, employees can be hired on a project basis under which they are contractually obliged to work for an employer till a certain time," the paper explained.

"The revisions do not end there," it went on to say. Fulltime employees in both the sectors will be eligible for a 30-day annual leave.

Expecting mothers can enjoy a maternity break for 60 days, of which 45 days will be fully paid while only half the salary will be given for the rest of the 15 days. The conversation on paternity leave has not been overlooked either. Male employees can claim a five-day paternity break during the first six months of the child’s birth. Death of a spouse will entitle employees to a five-day leave while demise of a family member will make them eligible for a three-day break. They can also take 90 days of sick leave, which may include 15 days of paid and 30 days of half-paid and remaining period of unpaid leaves. If associated with an educational programme in a UAE-accredited university or institute, they may also take a 10-day leave to prepare for exams.

The paper concluded, "The policy change is indicative of how the authorities like to keep their ear to the ground and respond to the changing needs of the time. The pandemic has ushered in a very different era of work. One where just having an employee work from home isn’t quite enough. Their mental health, the ability to strike work-life balance and general well-being are aspects where the employer must feel invested in. What a policy-level change then does is that it empowers employers and employees to safeguard their priorities without any substantial impact on the output. In that sense, the revised rules are sure to usher in positive developments."

Related Topics

UAE Male Same February May Family From Government Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

10 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

10 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.