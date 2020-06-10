Local Press: Recovery rate reflects effectiveness of UAE’s COVID-19 measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The UAE is well on the road to flattening the COVID-19 curve, the Gulf news said in an editorial on Wednesday.

"Although these are still early days, the high number of recovered cases in the last five days gives plenty of room for optimism. For three days in a row, the number of recoveries topped the number of new infections," it added.

"The number of recovered cases on Monday and Tuesday too were significantly high," the UAE daily noted, adding, "All this points to the effectiveness of UAE’s efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus."

"That does not mean it is time to become too comfortable," it warned. "Actually, this is the time to build on the measures that have brought success. Which is why Abu Dhabi has decided to extend the weeklong National Screening Programme by another seven days."

"During this period the movement of people between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah as well as in and out of the emirate will be restricted, and reduced contact between people can only help in increasing the effectiveness of the drive," the newspaper explained.

"Sharjah’s move to provide free COVID-19 tests for government employees returning to work inspires confidence that the conditions are encouraging for a return to normality.

"Dubai has taken the lead with a three-phased approach to reopening businesses. Malls, beaches, parks and other public facilities have been thrown open to the public.

While some enterprises operate with reduced capacity, there are some restrictions in the functioning of gyms, cinemas and other sectors where social distancing is difficult," it commented.

"Government services have resumed in Dubai with 50 percent of Federal employees reporting for work, and by 14th June attendances will be back to 100 percent. Airports too are open although the frequency of flights is still low. That will pick up July when tourist footfalls are expected to rise.

"All this places enormous responsibility on the people in the country to ensure that they continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the contagion," the Dubai-based daily continued.

"Everyone by now knows that wearing masks, practising social distancing and good hygiene with frequent handwashing are crucial to keeping out the pathogen that has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide.

"As we return to workplaces in the coming days, it’s important to continue these new habits so that we remain safe and keep others safe as well.

"Never in the past has each person’s action been critical to the health of the country’s population. Let’s keep this country safe. Only then can our children return to schools. That’s integral to their development and the progress of the UAE," the English language daily concluded.