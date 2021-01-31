Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) "Soon, expatriates who call the UAE home will be able to obtain Emirati citizenship, granting them passport rights and the ability to live here indefinitely," noted a UAE newspaper.

In an editorial on Sunday Gulf news added, "The dual citizenship rights were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday, outlining this very significant change."

"In effect, the legal changes now mean that a person who meets the criteria specified in the new law can hold two passports – dual citizenship will be permitted, meaning the grantee still retains their original legal nationality too."

The paper continued, "This process of naturalisation is a highly cherished and desirable innovation, one that grants those who meet the criteria with the rights and privileges afforded to UAE citizens as they travel internationally.

"Indeed, the UAE passport, one of the strongest documents in the world, allows visa-free access to most countries around the world, a recognition of the high regard, trust and respect of the UAE.

"This new citizenship privilege can be granted to skilled professionals who are nominated by rulers' courts, the Cabinet, the executive council of each of the seven emirates, the courts or the crown princes."

The editorial went on to point out that the people eligible for UAE citizenship through this naturalisation process include investors, people with specialised professions and unique qualifications, doctors, scientists, researchers and those who inspire and teach our youth at the highest levels as well as artists, writers and other people whose creative talents and unique skillsets have and will enrich and transform their adopted homeland.

"The new rights will also be granted to the families of those who meet the naturalisation criteria, granting UAE passports to their spouses and their children, and all too can hold dual citizenship."

Gulf News added, "This very significant milestone for many has been brought about following an order from High Highness President Sheikh Khalifa to ensure this nation continues to attract and retain intelligent, progressive and specialised professionals who continue to enrich UAE society by their hard word, skillsets and dedication.

"Throughout its near five-decade history, the UAE had progressed from strength to strength, with expatriates helping to forge its continuous growth and prosperity."

"Now, this process of naturalisation formally recognises the efforts of so many who have been central to that process. Soon, once the path to citizenship is formalised, these people will truly be able to say that their UAE is their true and new home," the Dubai-based daily concluded.