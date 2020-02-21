UrduPoint.com
Local Press: The UAE’s Gift Of Hope

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that 'The Arab Hope Maker' is the UAE gift to the region, noting that 'hope is the most priceless gift of all'.

Gulf news in its today's editorial said that the Arab Hope Makers initiative attempts to celebrate our ability to rise above those struggles and conflicts, to improve the life of those around and ultimately give this region hope for a better future.

"What is a greater gift in life than the ability to give others hope?", the paper said, adding that in a region that has more than its fair share of human struggle.

The initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is the largest initiative aimed at encouraging and honouring those who give others hope across the Arab world. To celebrate those who take it upon themselves to improve the lives of other people around them and have a positive impact on their communities.

The paper noted that in the words of Sheikh Mohammed, the initiative "is a message of encouragement and gratitude from the UAE to all those who dedicate their lives for the betterment of our Arab World.

"

"It is an initiative meant to spread hope beyond the borders of the UAE. Since its inception as union in 1971, the UAE has become a symbol of hope and the pursuit of a better future. The UAE story itself is a message to others that nothing is impossible. Those who strive for excellence and happiness can achieve miracles.

"The UAE, where more than 200 nationalities coexist, has given hope to millions of people who came here from around the world to build a better life for themselves and their families," read the editorial.

"The Arab Hope Maker initiative is building on that to spread this message around the region; to say that even the smallest of deeds can improve life; be it giving away blankets during cold nights to the unfortunate poor on the streets of an Arab city or providing a bus service to needy students in a remote village somewhere in another Arab country," the paper concluded.

This year, the third edition of the initiative, was also dedicated to another humanitarian initiative. Money raised during Thursday night’s ceremony will go to support the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation in Cairo.

