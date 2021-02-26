UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: The Week The UAE Welcomed The World

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Local Press: The week the UAE welcomed the world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) This has been an eventful week for the UAE during which the nation welcomed the world to high-profile international events, according an editorial published by The National on Friday.

''At a two-day retreat, the country's government formulated a new edition of the National Agenda, part of a framework to shape the development of the Emirates for the next half-century. In outer space, building on the UAE's successful Hope Probe to Mars, students from one of the nation's leading universities saw their satellite, DhabiSat, arrive at the International Space Station, where it will now gather data and high-resolution images for research,'' wrote the Abu Dhabi-based English daily.

In its comment, the paper said:''Idex, Abu Dhabi's world-famous biennial international defence exhibition, brought together industry experts from across the globe. It is one of the largest forums of its kind in the world, and a key chance to secure some of the most valuable investment deals for the arms industry. Idex ends with the UAE Armed Forces signing deals worth $5.7 billion. Capital inflow at this level shows how the Emirati defence sector is already a mainstay of the national economic diversification strategy.'' At the same time, the paper added, Dubai hosted Gulfood, an international gathering of 2,500 culinary sector exhibitors. It is a rare bit of good news for the hospitality and food sectors, which have both had a particularly difficult time as a result of the restrictions imposed around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. At Gulfood, firms from 85 countries were in attendance.

''Arguably, the most significant thing about both Idex and Gulfood is that they were in-person events.

This would have been the norm before the pandemic, especially during the UAE's winter months. Nowadays, they are a novelty that only the most prepared and strategic organisers are capable of pulling off.'' At Idex, it went on to say, strict measures were applied across the 35,000 square metres of exhibition space. To allow global participation, international attendees were exempt from Abu Dhabi's usual mandatory 10-day quarantine. However, they had to take a PCR test every 48 hours, and daily testing was encouraged. Tasting products is an integral part of any food fair, so Gulfood created kiosks in which removing masks to eat was permitted, as well as implementing one-way walking systems and deploying safety officers. At both events, attendance was reduced and carefully monitored.

''People are hungry for in-person business gatherings. The UAE has shown that it is possible to host them safely, with maximum planning and precaution. But we are a long way off seeing pre-pandemic numbers of international meetings. Few countries will have the resources to pull them off. But for those that can, the benefits are tangible. Events of this kind showcase nations with the potential to become global hubs. The Emirates is among the first to do so because it has the infrastructure in place to limit the spread and severity of COVID-19. On Thursday, an event focused on innovation, dubbed "UAE Innovates", put a further spotlight on the country's ability to plan for the future.'' ''After so long apart, people will remember fondly the time they were finally able to rekindle the personal relationships they missed, and the places that allowed them to do so,'' The National concluded.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Same Event From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

24 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.