Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup Adds Another Feather To UAE’s Glittering Sports Cap

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:15 AM

Local Press: Twenty20 World Cup adds another feather to UAE's glittering sports cap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The UAE is set to add another feather in its glittering sports cap with the hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup, which began with the qualifiers in Oman on Sunday, a local daily said.

"After the completion of the qualifiers in Oman, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the Super 12 will move completely to the cricketing grounds of the UAE," said Gulf news in an editorial on Monday, adding that when the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts the final on 14th November, it will only enhance the city’s reputation as the sporting hub of the world. It’s only just that the sobriquet fits Dubai perfectly.

"The emirate is home to numerous cricket grounds, high-quality golf courses, top-quality racing tracks and facilities for tennis, football, rugby, swimming, cycling and many more. The Dubai World Cup world’s richest horserace meeting, takes place in Meydan, where the world’s best horses compete on the last Saturday of March every year. Even the International Cricket Council headquarters is in Dubai.

The newspaper added, "The high-quality sporting infrastructure often makes people across the globe wonder, how is it possible?"

Thanks to the vision of the leaders of the UAE, who have laid immense importance to sports, the country has become a global hub that benefits that the Emiratis and residents alike.

"The sheer number of events held in UAE is mind-boggling, and most of them are part of the world circuit. Formula One, Rolex Series golfing events, ATP and WTA Tour events, the list is endless. It’s not just the number of events and the status that gives UAE a special place, it is also the manner in which it is conducted that accords the UAE a pride of place," it noted.

When the entire world was shut due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE came to the rescue of the Indian cricket board to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 13 from September-November last year under strict protocol and guidelines, complete with bio secure bubbles.

The IPL was safely conducted, prompting the Indian board to conduct the interrupted IPL season 14 again in the UAE and also move the Twenty20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be hosted by India.

The Dubai-based daily concluded by saying, "Time and again the UAE has raised the bar for a bigger, better and grander position, as evinced by the growth the numerous events and top-notch infrastructure over the years. The march to excellence is only expected to continue."

