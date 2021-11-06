Local Press: UAE a place of hope for Arab youth

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the Arab Youth Survey 2021 in its 13th edition has come up with interesting revelations, which reflects the changing global economic and political situation on the one hand, and social and cultural perceptions on the other.

"What seems to have remained a constant feature in the survey done over more than a decade is that the Arab youth, who form 60 percent of the population, have looked to the UAE as an ideal modern country with the right economic model of development," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Saturday.

The paper went on to say, "The UAE has also remained a favourite emigration destination for Arabs across the region. Internationally, there is the perception that in diplomatic terms, the youth see Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia as important players in the Arab world, though the United States remains the most important influence in the region.

"But there have been perceptible changes between the year of the COVID-19 in 2020 and the year of emerging from the pandemic in 2021. The youth are more optimistic this year than they were in the last. And they also are less inclined to emigrate to Western countries, even to the United States and Canada, followed by France and Germany, than they were before".

"Secondly, many of them are now turning to be work for their families than find a secure job with their governments. And to go with this desire, they want governments loosen their grip over the economy by deregulating. There is then a preference for a free market economy," noted the daily.

It is a necessary caveat with all surveys that they indicate a trend and they do not reflect the granular bits of reality. But trends are important because the positive ones give hope, and the negatives show where improvements are needed. The major sentiment of the Arab Youth Survey 2021 is that of optimism this year compared to the last. The sense of optimism is a big factor after going through the trauma of the pandemic, something not seen in a century.

"There is confidence in the future and its importance cannot be overemphasised," the editorial comment added.

"The youth want to move ahead, and they think that their lives will be much better than that of the earlier generation. Many of them are also aware that they are going through a difficult period in terms of managing their personal finances, but they feel they can overcome the difficulties," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.