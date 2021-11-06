UrduPoint.com

Local Press: UAE A Place Of Hope For Arab Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:15 AM

Local Press: UAE a place of hope for Arab youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the Arab Youth Survey 2021 in its 13th edition has come up with interesting revelations, which reflects the changing global economic and political situation on the one hand, and social and cultural perceptions on the other.

"What seems to have remained a constant feature in the survey done over more than a decade is that the Arab youth, who form 60 percent of the population, have looked to the UAE as an ideal modern country with the right economic model of development," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Saturday.

The paper went on to say, "The UAE has also remained a favourite emigration destination for Arabs across the region. Internationally, there is the perception that in diplomatic terms, the youth see Egypt, UAE, and Saudi Arabia as important players in the Arab world, though the United States remains the most important influence in the region.

"But there have been perceptible changes between the year of the COVID-19 in 2020 and the year of emerging from the pandemic in 2021. The youth are more optimistic this year than they were in the last. And they also are less inclined to emigrate to Western countries, even to the United States and Canada, followed by France and Germany, than they were before".

"Secondly, many of them are now turning to be work for their families than find a secure job with their governments. And to go with this desire, they want governments loosen their grip over the economy by deregulating. There is then a preference for a free market economy," noted the daily.

It is a necessary caveat with all surveys that they indicate a trend and they do not reflect the granular bits of reality. But trends are important because the positive ones give hope, and the negatives show where improvements are needed. The major sentiment of the Arab Youth Survey 2021 is that of optimism this year compared to the last. The sense of optimism is a big factor after going through the trauma of the pandemic, something not seen in a century.

"There is confidence in the future and its importance cannot be overemphasised," the editorial comment added.

"The youth want to move ahead, and they think that their lives will be much better than that of the earlier generation. Many of them are also aware that they are going through a difficult period in terms of managing their personal finances, but they feel they can overcome the difficulties," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.

Related Topics

Century World Canada Egypt France UAE Job Germany United States Saudi Arabia 2020 Market All From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2021

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

2 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

10 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

10 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

10 hours ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.