Local Press: UAE a role model of humanitarian ways

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The UAE always renders timely aid to the distressed and needy in times of crisis or disaster, a UAE newspaper has said.

"When the Beirut explosions took place, causing unspeakable havoc and grief in Lebanon, the UAE rose to the occasion when a plane carrying 40 metric tonnes of critical medical and food supplies and nutritional supplements for kids arrived in Beirut on Saturday," Gulf Today noted in an editorial on Monday.

It continued, "The relief supplies were meant to deliver much-needed succour for the hapless victims of the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

"The urgent humanitarian aid comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"The ERC had rushed to provide the assistance from the country’s strategic emergency relief reserve immediately following the blasts in implementation of the directives of the UAE leadership."

"A comprehensive phased humanitarian plan has been put in place in response to the crisis, and during this stage the focus is laid on providing medical supplies in support of the Lebanese health facilities under the current tough circumstances to help them respond to the needs of the large number of victims," the paper further noted, quoting a senior ERC official who said that "The response plan includes a significant amount of assistance and psychological support for kids, specially that all available reports indicate an increased number of victims among children."

The ERC is operating in collaboration with the Humanitarian Assistance Bureau at the UAE Embassy in Beirut to widen the scope of beneficiaries from the UAE aid and set out priorities for the coming period according to the daily follow-up of the situation on the ground in coordination with the relevant Lebanese authorities, he added.

The editorial went on, "In June, the UAE sent an aid plane, containing 18 metric tonnes of medical and food supplies to Mauritania, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The aid will assist approximately 14,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"The UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 730 metric tonnes of aid to 64 countries in need, supporting more than 730,000 medical professionals in the process.

"In May, the United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane, containing 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Sudan, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"In June, the UAE even sent an aid plane, carrying 16 metric tonnes of urgent medical supplies to Iran, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This aid will assist approximately 16,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

"This aid plane is the fourth to be sent by the UAE to Iran since March. On March 16, the UAE dispatched two aid planes, carrying more than 33 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies, followed by another aircraft on March 3, containing 7.5 metric tonnes of medical supplies in cooperation with the World Health Organisation."

The paper noted that the UAE’s efforts to operate numerous emergency medical flights to assist Iran’s medical sector reflect the authenticity of the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the spirit of tolerance and solidarity embedded in the UAE policies. "The UAE has long stood by the leadership and peoples of other countries in difficult times, supporting them and helping save their lives without regard to any other considerations."

"To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 668 metric tons of aid to 58 countries in need, supporting more than 668,000 medical professionals in the process," it added.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has been extending a helping hand and providing assistance, benevolence and development to all peoples and charitable institutions, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his good deeds, which have extended generously to humanitarian arenas in all parts of the globe, to assist the weak, help the needy, and support those affected," the Sharjah-based daily said in conclusion.