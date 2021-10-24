UrduPoint.com

Local Press: UAE Bank Results Highlight Economic Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The health of the banking system in a country is a key indicator of its overall economic outlook, a local English-language daily commented.

In an editorial on Sunday, Gulf news said, "The resilience of the UAE’s banking sector during the pandemic and the steady recovery in key performance metrics during the past 18 months in areas such as asset quality, liquidity, loans and deposit growth, profitability, loans to deposit ratio, costs and capitalisation point to the healthy fundamentals of the sector backed by a sustainable operating environment.

"With the third quarter 2021 results trickling in, there are clear indications that the UAE banks have left the worst behind and are entering a period of healthy growth in assets and profits."

Last week, Emirates NBD reported a net profit of AED7.3 billion for the nine months of 2021, up 29 percent year on year. A similar trend was also seen in the financials of Emirates Islamic, with a 358 percent growth in nine-month profits and Sharjah Islamic Bank reporting a 30 percent increase, the daily added.

It continued, "The overall trend in the bank results in the last three quarters indicate a gradual pick up in loan growth supported by a recovery in both consumer demand and investment demand.

"There are clear signs of risk appetite and optimism gaining traction with some of the high-frequency economic indicators such as retail sales, real estate transactions, hiring by the non-oil private sector, rising demand for travel, tourism and leisure activities showing gains in recent months.

"The latest UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data show a robust improvement in business conditions. While the private sector activities are on the rise with a marked increase in demand from all key sectors, Expo 2020 is working as a catalyst in economic recovery and sentiment elevator."

While the healthy banking system in the UAE is supportive of the growth momentum in the economy, banks too are gaining from the underlying strength of the operating environment.

The paper stated that there has been a steady decline in loan loss provisions over the past four quarters, thanks to the huge advance provisions the banks booked in the early days of the pandemic, the liquidity support the banks received from the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) and the improving economy.

The Dubai-based concluded by saying, "While the CBUAE is set for a gradual withdrawal of its direct liquidity support and regulatory forbearance measures, a healthy economy and a robust banking system will undoubtedly remain mutually supportive to the economic growth momentum."

Related Topics

Loan Business UAE Sharjah Bank Sunday 2020 All From First Prudential Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

9 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

10 hours ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.