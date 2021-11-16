Local Press: UAE believes tolerance is the mother of harmony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) A UAE newspaper has commended the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence’s announcement that this year’s edition of the National Festival of Tolerance is especially significant as it coincides with the nation’s fiftieth anniversary celebrations, as well as the global gathering-taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In presenting a series of strategic events, the ministry has partnered with key government partners and country and themed pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase to audiences from across the globe the importance placed by the nation on core values of tolerance, women empowerment, youth and creativity and interfaith understanding.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said, "Yes, women and children hold the key to progress. Their contribution begins at home, runs through lives, societies. And at all levels. A bad boy grows into a bad man and gradually into a bad citizen. And the person behind him is a woman. She could be a mother or a sister or a friend."

The UAE’s focus on the development of women has been absolutely incredible and path-breaking. The interesting part is that the progress has been made without compromising on the nation’s core values. If it had been so then the growth would have been questionable and open to dispute.

On 16th November, marking the International Day for Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will announce the Global Tolerance Alliance initiative which aims to shed light on the United Arab Emirates as a peaceful and inclusive nation, ready to journey towards the next fifty by gaining from others a wider understanding of the universal power of working together for the benefit of all of humanity.

The Global Interfaith Summit in its first world edition will have a strategic debut at Expo 2020 Dubai where prominent religious and government leaders and thinkers from all across the globe will be featured.

"The focus on faith is a great, a practical and an important step. We can see that most regions across the world, thankfully not the UAE, are facing political unease, trouble and problems over ideological issues. It is unfortunate but true that ideology tends to work up people, often unreasonably. We in the UAE are very lucky that there is unquestionable peace. All credit to its tolerant and wise leadership," noted the daily.

In partnership with the Republic of Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the summit aims to build bridges among those of different faiths of the world and strengthen fraternity through shared views on human values. The summit’s objectives is to bring to the fore the immeasurable power of the common word, dialogue and interfaith understanding with the aim of empowering tolerance values as bridges that transform the world for sustained human dignity.

"The move is timely, universal and result-oriented," added the editorial comment.

On this occasion, Paolo Glisenti, Commissioner General of Italy for Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Italy is proud to host at Expo 2020 Dubai this historic global event which could help inspiring a multilateral inclusive vision for People and Planet." In focusing on the importance of youth potential, dynamism and creativity, the ministry will present on the 16th a Global Youth Forum in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority.

This strategic event articulates the need for the world to engage and capitalise on the creative and resilient abilities of youth from all corners of the world. By invoking the combined talents of this most vibrant sector, the world reaps benefits that engages segments in society for the benefit of all.

"Youth as we have seen over the ages have rightly been considered the driving force. They have the energy, but need a powerful direction," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.