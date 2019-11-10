Local Press: UAE cares for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The UAE has always remained in the forefront when it comes to the welfare and empowerment of the People of Determination, a UAE newspaper has said, noting that various initiatives have been launched over the years to reaffirm the premise that people with disabilities are entitled to the same treatment as everybody else.

In its today's editorial, The Gulf Today said, "Last week, the Sustainable City in Dubai revealed ‘Sanad Village’, the world’s first and largest rehabilitation and education centre for People of Determination (people with disabilities)."

Sanad Village is being built on a total area of 32,000 square metres, with a construction area of 19,000 square metres, and construction cost exceeding Dhs200 million. It employs 320 highly trained and qualified professionals from nations around the world, who will be taking care of 395 People of Determination.

Sanad Village seeks to become an advanced model - the first of its kind capable of providing support, training and rehabilitation services through evidence base, results-driven and scientifically proven methods. It also offers services of excellence in Applied Behavioural Analysis therapy, Speech Therapy, Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Vocational Training, and Life Skills Training.

The creation of the People of Determination Advisory Council earlier was a huge step to empower this segment and enables them to play an important part in the country’s development.

The UAE’s Federal Law No.29 of 2006 protects the rights of People of Determination and guarantees them the right to live with dignity. Programmes to support and involve People of Determination are a continuous process in the country.

One particular mention should also be made about the role of Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in maintaining and providing high standard services for the People of Determination in terms of design of buildings, facilities and services. The most-used Metro stations have been developed and integrated with other modes of transport in a way friendly for People of Determination.

Metro stations in Dubai are featured with: tactile floor paths to guide visually-impaired persons at the stations; CCTV for hearing-impaired persons; audio notices for visually-impaired persons; stations are provided with escalators fitted with side hand rests stretching along the rail dedicated parking for people of determination near the station’s entrances; automatic doors to ease the entry and exit process and designated space for a wheel chair in each carriage, located in close proximity to the door.

Also People of Determination-friendly are 11 stations of Dubai Tram, which runs 14.5 kilometres along Dubai Marina to the Palm Jumeirah.

A record 1,520 public buses and 17 bus stops are friendly to People to Determination. Also included are 49 Marine Stations and 48 ferries and boats and 11 buildings and facilities.

Across the world, People of Determination still often face overt discrimination, stereotyping and lack of respect for their basic human rights – with women and girls disproportionately affected.

"Other countries can take a cue from the UAE and initiate intense efforts so that people of determination can fully participate in society," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.