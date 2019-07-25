UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: UAE-China Ties Will Last For Generations

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Local Press: UAE-China ties will last for generations

This week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, concluded a three-day official visit to Beijing, where he met with President Xi Jinping

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) This week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, concluded a three-day official visit to Beijing, where he met with President Xi Jinping.

"The visit, which was described as a milestone moment by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, gave the two countries a renewed opportunity to strengthen longstanding ties that date back 2,000 years, to the early days of the Silk Road," said The National in an editorial on Thursday.

The paper continued, "Moving forward, the two leaders have taken inspiration from a long history of trade and fraternity to cement UAE-China ties in the long term. Sheikh Mohamed revealed that he and Mr. Jinping were devising an ambitious road map for a century of prosperity. China is already the UAE's second-biggest trading partner, which means that strengthening economic relations is strategically important for Abu Dhabi.

"A total of 16 deals have already been signed. Among them, was an agreement between Dubai's Emaar Properties and Beijing Daxing International Airport to implement a $11 billion project in Dubai. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also signed a deal with the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation – the world’s biggest oil importer. In addition to this, the UAE will be part of China’s Belt and Road initiative, a vast infrastructure project that aims to link China to Central and South Asia, the Arabian Gulf, Africa and Europe.

"The UAE will be essential to such an endeavour, as the nation already connects the east to Africa and the Arab world, and is home to Dubai, the middle East’s biggest financial hub. This has prompted Mr. Wang to describe the Gulf nation as a 'shining pearl' in this colossal project.

"However, relations between the UAE and China extend beyond their historic and commercial ties – the two nations have formed deep cultural and personal links. In recent decades, a growing community of Chinese residents have made the UAE their home. In the early 1990s, an estimated 1,000 Chinese nationals lived in the country. Now, there are more than 200,000 Chinese residents and 6,000 businesses.

"This significant development has seen the rise of Dragon Mart, the world’s largest Chinese trading hub outside mainland China, located on the outskirts of Dubai. The relevant authorities have also made it easier for UAE nationals to experience the many wonders of China. In 2018, Emiratis were exempted from the pre-entry visas required to visit the nation.

"Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Beijing will only strengthen a fond and mutually beneficial relationship that will last for generations to come," concluded the Abu Dhabi-based daily.

Related Topics

Africa Century World Europe China UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Road Beijing Hub 2018 From Agreement Asia Billion Arab Silk Road Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan's swimming team participates in the 18th ..

11 minutes ago

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spacecraft ..

11 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle Cannabis foiled in Kohat

11 minutes ago

US Visit: Bushra Bibi behind PM Imran’s clothing ..

14 minutes ago

July 25 historic day when people's aspirations bor ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.