Local Press: UAE family is an everlasting bond and pillar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) A UAE newspaper has highlighted the outstanding role of the family, noting its key role in the development of the society.

"The International Day of Families on 15th May highlights the fact that coherent families are capable of coping with changes and challenges," said Gulf Today in its editorial on Monday.

The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) have announced the launch of a new theme in its current competition season titled "Family".

Interestingly, there is also a family-friendly garden in the UAE. Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, opened the Ajman Chamber garden, a new 27,000-square metre family-friendly recreational destination. It includes 20,000 seasonal flowers and thousands of flowering shrubs.

It also should be highlighted that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has set an example to the world in the goodness, unlimited giving and the sincere efforts to support the UAE families in all areas.

In a 2019 address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed his pride in the vital role played by the family in UAE in bringing up their children with strict adherence to the noble values including tolerance.

The family in the UAE is always keen to correct the misconceptions and stereotypical images about the others. That comes in line with keen interest of the leadership and the people in UAE to ensure the decent living standards for the UAE society as a great cohesive family.

The UAE family considers that the values such as tolerance, coexistence and good conduct serve as an important tool to address the critical issues within the society and the whole world.

The building of an honest person starts with family. Parents should act as a good example for their children. They should teach them, from a very young age, the life skills, noble humanitarian values, good citizenship, voluntarism and addressing of whatsoever challenges. That is the best way to enhance our identity, patriotism and loyalty to our visionary leadership.

The family in the UAE strives to achieve the targeted hopes and aspirations under the farsighted directives of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who strongly believed that the family is the cornerstone of the civilisation and the source of the true wealth in UAE. Therefore, it is important to achieve the economic empowerment of the family and enhance its contribution to the various walks of life to ensure the progress and growth of our country.

Recently, the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi announced the formation of the "Family and Child Protection Committee" which aims to protect families and children and evaluate Abu Dhabi’s systems and processes related to addressing their concerns. The announcement coincided with the "Emirati Children’s Day" which is being celebrated every year on 15th March, in line with the Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights.

"Based on the present characteristics of the family in UAE, the individuals will not be misled by any ideological influences and destructive behaviour," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.