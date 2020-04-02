Local Press: UAE food security assured by sound strategies

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) A stream of footages came out recently from different parts of the world that show desperate people pushing their way into crowded supermarkets to get the last available food items off the almost empty shelves. "That is one aspect of the gloomy reality shaped by the coronavirus outbreak in the past six weeks," Gulf news wrote in its today's editorial.

"In the UAE, however, it is a different picture," the paper said, adding that nation deserves praise and respect, as "people shop the same way as pre-COVID-19".

"The food is in abundance on the shelves of all supermarkets, because they have confidence in the way this crisis is being managed especially when it comes essential supplies such as food and medicine."

Last week, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved a new law to regulate the strategic stock of food commodities. The law aims at organising the food supplies in the event of crises, emergencies and disasters, as well as achieving food sustainability.

As per the law, the Ministry of Economy would work with suppliers, to coordinate and implement the sustainability and safety policies for the strategic stock of food commodities, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, and other relevant bodies to achieve a safe strategic stock of food commodities.

"These measures are part of the national policies to ensure the well-being of citizens and residents during the coronavirus pandemic," the paper wrote, and noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, recently assured everybody "food and medicine are a red line."

On the 2019 Global Food Security Index, which tracks the affordability, availability, and quality of food stock across a set of 113 countries, the UAE was ranked 21- a testament of its food security strategy that has been in place for years. "The strategy, which has been in action from day one since the spread of the COVID-19, has ensured that the food stock is not affected," Dubai-based English language newspaper said.

"Strategic commodities and supplies, such as food and medicine, are widely available. The government has major strategic storages spread in the seven emirates.

"Food supplies and imports also continue to operate along the usual routes. In addition, the UAE has food manufacturing capabilities that represent an important pillar in the national food security strategy.

"People should not worry about food. What we all need to do is to stay home and cooperate with the relevant authorities to keep this country safe," the paper concluded.