UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Press: UAE-Germany Ties Built On Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:45 AM

Local Press: UAE-Germany ties built on mutual cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) From the earliest days of the foundation of the UAE, it has always enjoyed warm and cordial relations with the people of a then divided Germany, a UAE has commented editorially.

"It’s a relationship that is long, deep and fruitful, developing into one that’s strategic and built on mutual cooperation, respect and the building and promotion of international peace and security," said Gulf news in an editorial on Sunday.

The paper continued, "Over the past few days, these special ties between the UAE and Germany have been reaffirmed with the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to this European nation – a visit that came following an official invitation by its Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit is the latest in a long series, and the special relationship between the UAE and Germany reflects the continued growth and development of this partnership, one built on a full understanding and appreciation of the cultural, economic and strategic benefits for all. Indeed, as it stands now, the UAE is the top trading partner in the Arab world for Germany, accounting for some 22 percent of trade between Germany and the region.

The level of economic activity between the UAE and Germany reflects the importance of this nation as a financial and commercial sector, a hub for trade between east and west, north and south, and a pivotal location for companies and individuals who want to build on the benefits of our trade and aviation links – and the ease of doing business here.

Trade between the two is worth AED48.6 billion, with Germany sending cars, aircraft, machinery here, with aluminium and petrochemical products being imported from here in return. It’s a very significant market – and long may it continue and prosper further.

Already, there are almost 15,000 German citizens residing here in the UAE, playing an integral role in building the ties that bind the two nations. Another half a million Germans visit each year.

The state visit of Sheikh Mohamed and his meetings with Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, provide a perfect opportunity for strengthening the ties. There are many common points of agreement when it comes to economic, trade, and creating a stable and strong region built on peace, respect and security.

"Whether it be participating in the Munich peace forum or through cultural, trade, political and economic forums here, there’s a long and deep understanding between our two kindred nations," concluded the Dubai-based daily.

Related Topics

World Business German UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Germany Munich Hub Angela Merkel May Sunday Market All From Agreement Top Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

10 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.