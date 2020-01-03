Local Press: UAE is firmly on global tourist map

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2020) A local newspaper has said that celebrations on the New Year eve have "truly put the UAE on the global tourist map."

Gulf news in its today's editorial named few places where the celebrations took place, saying, "Were you one of the two million who gathered in Dubai to watch the advent of the new decade? Or were you on Abu Dhabi Corniche? Or in Ras Al Khaimah? Or at the spectacular waterfront pyrotechnics in Sharjah? "The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, turned it on in style with skydivers, lasers, and fireworks, and there were similar amazing displays in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. And an A-list of celebrities such as Bruno Mars, Nancy Ajram and Ne-Yo were on hand for festive performances too."

"The reality is that these spectacular and unprecedented celebrations to ring in 2020 have truly put the UAE on the global tourist map. Never before have so many different areas of our nation gone to such great lengths to literally light up the homeland in such a spectacular fashion," the paper said.

If there are records kept of such things, then certainly the UAE has topped that list of the most fireworks and lasers in use at a single time in so many places.

If this were a dry run for what we can expect for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai or when this nation turns 50, "book you viewing spot now you won’t be disappointed!," the paper added.

The paper said that logistics of organising celebrations of this magnitude need to be acknowledged. Dubai Metro, for example, ran 43 hours straight, providing a backbone of transportation services to ensure people got to and from the celebrations efficiently.

And while there are inevitable snafus when so many people seek to get to the same place at the same time and leave altogether too "the organisation and planning behind these events underline the efficiency and professionalism of police and emergency services across the UAE," the paper added.

"We are entering a special celebratory phase for the UAE. Within the next 23 months, this nation will turn 50 and it will welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai.

"This year too has already been designated as a year of preparation and planning for 2022 when the UAE turns 50 and planning for the following five decades as well. But what a great nationwide spectacle to build on now. Very well done to all concerned!," the paper concluded.