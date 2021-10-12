UrduPoint.com

Local Press: UAE Is Reaching For Venus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) About 700 million years ago, something changed on the surface of Venus. For billions of years before that, researchers say, the surface had moderate temperatures and liquid water, with the possibility that back then, life in some form might have existed there, a UAE newspaper has COMMENTED.

"That intriguing prospect is just one of many questions that remain unanswered now because of our lack of real knowledge about the planet that’s second-closest to our Sun," said Gulf news in an editorial on Tuesday.

"It is also one of the reasons why the UAE has announced that it aims to send a mission to Venus to explore the surface and greatly enhance what little we do know about the planet," added the daily.

The UAE mission to explore Venus and seven asteroids in our solar system is just one of a series of endeavours, missions and programmes that make up the Projects of the 50 to celebrate our nation’s founding.

The new project was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE plans to be the first Arab nation to land on an asteroid at the end of the 3.

6 billion-kilometre journey.

"Putting this in perspective, the mission to Venus and the asteroids would be seven times farther than that undertaken over the past 18 months with the Hope probe’s encounter with Mars," explained the editorial comment, noting that the UAE Mars probe, which has picked up higher oxygen levels, is sharing the data with global research centres.

The mission to Venus, however, marks a new chapter, one that will truly test the technical and scientific abilities of our space exploration teams. It will also enthral future generations, inspiring them to think big and look to the heavens, reaching out and expanding our body of knowledge as never before.

The paper added, "Missions to Venus are rare and difficult, testing the abilities of those who plan, build and monitor these spacecraft over millions of miles and through the toughest elements of deep and dark space."

"This is an ambitious scientific and technical undertaking, one that will demand absolute dedication and fully perfect execution with no room for error. That’s precisely the sort of challenge this nation excels in and delivers," concluded the Dubai-based daily.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water UAE Dubai Rashid Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

51 seconds ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

57 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve ..

Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve climate neutrality by 2050

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.