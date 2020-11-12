Local Press: UAE leads the way in resilience, vitality

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) A UAE newspaper said that at a time when the world is exulting over Pfizer’s anti-virus vaccine which has proved to be 90 per cent effective, the UAE has been waging its own quiet but efficacious war against the coronavirus pandemic

"And it is doing an excellent job as far as keeping the fatalities as low as possible is concerned," said Gulf Today in an editorial.

"The UAE’s record is all the more impressive particularly in view of the fact that there are people from over 200 nationalities residing here," it added.

The paper continued, "In this context, the statement of Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Monday that the Emirati leadership has taken timely and proportionate steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic to protect people’s health is very apt.

"The UAE has not only brought the coronavirus well within control, it has also lent a helping hand to those distressed by the pandemic -- providing medical supplies to a total of 118 countries, benefiting more than 1.5 million health workers around the world.

"What is noteworthy here is that humanitarian considerations have trumped political issues. The UAE believes that wider political considerations should not be taken into account when providing humane aid, and that is why the nation did not hesitate to provide aid to Iran when it needed it.

"The UAE Minister of State said in the keynote speech in the 7th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate organised virtually by the Emirates Policy Centre that as the UAE nears its 50th anniversary, the country continues to do what it has always done over the last half- century: to innovate, break new ground and prepare for the future.

"Despite the fact that it has been a coronavirus-ridden year in various parts of the globe, crimping normal activity further hindered by lockdowns and curfews, this has not deterred the Emirati nation from carrying out some landmark developments.

"The success of the UAE in launching the first Arab and Islamic probe to Mars is an exceptional and inspiring regional and international turning point.

"The UAE accomplished five strategic objectives with the launch of the Hope Probe, which has brought hope to the Arab youth about the possibility of changing their reality and shaping a new future.

"The participation of 200 Emirati engineers in the Emirates Mars Mission confirms that Emirati, and Arab, youth do not lag behind their Western counterparts when it comes to certain fields, and that includes the space sector.

"The launch of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, is another milestone for the country. It is a historic achievement for the UAE in the field of producing electricity from clean nuclear energy, and will serve the country’s sustainable development process.

"The accord signed between the UAE and Israel offers a chance to strengthen security and stability in the middle East.

"But this does not mean that the Palestinian cause has been kept on the backburner. On the other hand the agreement is a key step in reaching a fair and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause."

Gulf Today went on to say, "Truly this year has been a radically different year which has shown a face -- and a phase -- that millions will not forget for a long, long time.

"It has exposed new faultlines, forged new relationships, and unravelled new potential. The COVID-19 pandemic, the US presidential elections, and the signing of the UAE-Israeli treaty have created new dynamics that will have a decisive role."

"Resilience and vitality are key elements of response to challenges, such as the pandemic. There is a need for an innovative, brave and moral vision that leads to peace-building, stability and hope. The UAE need not be told that -- it has already consolidated its position in these areas," the paper concluded.