Local Press: UAE Nation Brand’s growing prominence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) A UAE newspaper has said that it’s a matter of pride for citizens and residents that the UAE Nation Brand has been shown on New York’s Nasdaq Tower and celebrated by bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai.

Celebrating the display of the UAE Nation Brand’s logo and slogan, "Make It Happen", on the Nasdaq Tower big screen in Times Square, New York City, representatives of the UAE Nation Brand Office, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and Nasdaq Dubai participated in ringing the market-opening bell of Nasdaq Dubai.

"It turned out to be a joyous moment especially because Nasdaq’s electronic LED video screen stands at Times Square is a space of great prominence that attracts more than 50 million visitors a year and has over 380,000 passersby every day," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday.

The ‘Seven Lines’ logo, officially launched recently impressively shares the inspiring story of the Emirates. The logo, which attracted the majority of 10.6 million votes cast from all over the world to choose the design, impeccably complements the slogan ‘Make it Happen’, by capturing the ambitions, achievements, openness, hope and the culture of possibilities that are an integral part of the country’s fabric.

An interesting aspect of the campaign is that the voters contributed to planting as many as 10 million trees to empower communities in areas affected by climate change in Nepal and Indonesia as the UAE had promised to plant a tree for every vote as part of the campaign.

"The initiative reflects the UAE’s values of giving and reinforces the country’s role as a beacon of hope in the world," added the editorial comment.

The UAE Nation Brand is already set to travel around the globe. Homegrown UAE aviation and aerospace products made and delivered across the world by Strata to some of the industry’s biggest players, including Boeing and Airbus, will now carry the UAE Nation Brand’s logo and ‘Make it Happen’ slogan.

The Hope Probe will also carry with it the UAE Nation Brand’s logo and its accompanying slogan, ‘Make it Happen’, when the spacecraft built by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre takes off for Mars later this year.

The ringing of Nasdaq Dubai’s famous opening bell celebrates the launch of bonds or other listings.

"With the UAE Nation Brand present at the market-opening bell, it represented the alignment of Dubai’s rapid emergence as an international financial hub and the essence of the UAE Nation Brand’s 'Make It Happen' philosophy," added the Sharjah-based daily.