Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:15 AM

Local Press: UAE Pass system will transform customer experience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that governments at every level across the country have been quick to see the benefits offered by this digital age, one where personal information can be safely and securely stored, where information and documents can be easily shared, and where the net result means a faster, more efficient, more productive and transparent service at every level.

Increasingly over the past decade - and perhaps the introduction of the UAE national identity card was the first such widespread instance that touched every person in the nation - ministries, government entities and municipalities have embraced the e-governance revolution and worked hard to create an administrative structure that’s as smooth and seamless as possible.

"Gone are the days when long days were spent on paperwork at various government offices, typing centres, going from one building to another to accomplish simple administrative tasks," said Gulf news in an editorial on Thursday, adding that banks and financial institutions too required similar processes, resulting in lost time, productivity and money for all involved.

While rolling out details of more entities who have signed up to the latest UAE Pass initiative, Mohammad Al Khamis, the programme director for the UAE’s Smart Government initiative, said earlier this week that there are now some 5,000 services available on the UAE Pass system.

"What’s more, entities at every level and emirate are now actively involved in the system. It is being rolled out for widespread uptake by consumers," added the editorial comment.

Simply put, the UAE Pass is a national digital identity that uses a password-less, paperless, secure profile to access government and commercial services, and sign, verify and share digital versions of those documents. The beauty of the new system is that it doesn’t mean a string of separate accounts and log-ins for each separate department of financial institution. Once verified, using the security steps needed to activate the UAE Pass, users are up and running seamlessly.

"We are fast reaching a stage where paper documents will become virtually obsolete as our administrative and financial records are all viewed and accessible online. That’s a sea change for all involved one that speaks of recognition and embraces the potential offered by e-governance," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.

