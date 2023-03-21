UrduPoint.com

Local Press: UAE President’s Positive Call To Bashar Al-Assad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) A local English newspaper has commended the swiftly changing scenario of international relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic.

In an editorial on Tuesday, Gulf Today said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told visiting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, “Syria has been absent from its brothers for too long, and the time has come for it to return to them and to its Arab surroundings.”

“It is a bold call for Arab unity, to close rifts among the Arab countries,” the paper added.

The UAE President through his statement has made it clear that Arab unity is more important for the prosperity and stability of the region than any other consideration.

The point was reiterated by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, who said, “The UAE’s position is clear regarding the need for Syria to return to its surroundings by activating the Arab role, and this was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his meeting today with President Bashar Al-Assad.

Dr. Gargash elaborated on the UAE’s position, noting, “The UAE’s approach and effort towards brotherly Syria are part of a deeper vision and a broader approach aimed at strengthening Arab and regional stability overcoming difficult years of confrontation.”

The editorial went on to say, “The UAE’s position is a clear indication that an internally volatile Syria affects regional stability, including the economy, and that the situation cannot be allowed to continue.”

The Sharjah-based daily added that the UAE’s call is an effective message to forge unity among the Arab, and it is not an easy task.

More Stories From Middle East

