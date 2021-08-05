Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The UAE’s generosity knows no bounds, commented a local English-language daily. "The country has helped a lot of nations in the past, either when they were faced with natural disasters or when they needed food badly. The move by the 100 Million Meals campaign to distribute 10 million meals inside the country is extremely commendable," it noted.

In its editorial on Thursday, Gulf Today said, "The 100 million meals campaign has tied up with the UAE Food Bank to distribute the 10 million meals. The nationwide campaign enables people from various walks of life, including businessmen and philanthropists to make a financial donation towards purchasing cooked meals and food supplies or providing food items and parcels for distributing among hard-hit families and individuals.

The campaign, launched in April, is an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide food parcels for families and people in need across 30 countries. It has provided food support for the vulnerable in the middle East, Africa and Asia.

There are more instances of humane acts. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered to pay all costs related to stem cell therapy of patients who are in a very critical condition due to COVID-19.

The initiative of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed came after Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre announced the development of an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells, the paper said.

The editorial continued, "The UAE has set up a fund named 'The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity' to unify the national efforts to combat the illness.

"The UAE is providing humanitarian aid to other nations to ease their suffering and help them rehabilitate.

It has dispatched two cargo planes, which arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, carrying 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies, including a number of respirators and oxygen cylinders, in support of Tunisia’s drive to contain the pandemic."

The daily then quoted Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, who said that the UAE is closely monitoring the health situation in Tunisia, noting that this step is a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to provide support to Tunisia to aid in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "The UAE will continue to monitor worldwide health developments to advance its efforts to support other nations."

Last July, the UAE sent 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, and in November last year, it sent approximately 11 metric tonnes of medical supplies and equipment at a time when the worldwide number of COVID-related cases was rapidly rising due to a lack of medical supplies around the world.

The paper added that an aid plane carrying approximately 10 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy. It benefited over 10,000 healthcare professionals. The supplies will enable the medical staff to perform safely their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

"The UAE acted beyond its borders by offering a helping hand to Britain as the latter grappled with mounting public health emergency posed by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The UAE helped the UK by turning an exhibition space it owns in London, into a 4,000-bed field hospital," it explained.

"To date, the UAE has provided over 2,200 metric tonnes of medical supplies to more than 135 countries, demonstrating once again its solidarity with other nations in line with the UAE leadership’s vision," concluded the Sharjah-based daily