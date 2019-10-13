Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The UAE has always stood by brotherly nations at their time of need and extended appropriate assistance. The deeply-rooted, longstanding relations between the UAE and Sudan are well known.

"The UAE has continuously extended wholehearted support to Sudan in its quest to create a political system capable of achieving the development of the state and driving the country towards a prosperous future," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Sunday.

The dispatching of the fourth shipment by the UAE and Saudi Arabia comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has fulfilled their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan over a three-month period.

Meeting the population’s demand for this important commodity, the UAE and Saudi Arabia shipped two batches of wheat totalling 140,000 tonnes in August 2019, while the third batch, comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat, arrived in Sudan in September 2019.

As announced in April 2019, the food shipment falls within the framework of the $3 billion Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability. As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries to strengthen the Bank’s financial position.

The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for wheat, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support the education sector.

"The UAE-Sudan relations are historic and are based on strong ties of brotherhood, trust and mutual respect," added the paper.

Sudan’s well-wishers are naturally happy with the recent signing of the power-sharing agreement that came after weeks of tortuous negotiations.

The international community should support every effort that helps achieve security, stability and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The smooth running of the transitional period in Sudan has proved that the country will overcome all challenges through the determination of its people and the support of brotherly nations and the international community, as Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stated recently.

The paper concluded by quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as saying the UAE will continue to stand by Sudan during this important phase in the nation’s history, and that it will support the Sudanese government and people on its development journey to attain growth, security and stability.