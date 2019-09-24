UrduPoint.com
Local Press: UAE-Saudi Ties Set An Exemplary Model

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that spontaneous celebrations across the UAE marking Saudi Arabia’s 89th National Day are testimony to the special bonds of love, brotherhood and unity that reigns between the two countries.

"The robust relationship is a major stabilising force in dealing with the challenges and risks threatening Arab and Gulf security," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday.

The special ties grew to unprecedented levels last year through a joint vision of economic, development and military integration involving 44 joint strategic projects that formed part of the "The Strategy of Resolve," which was planned over 12 months by 350 Emirati and Saudi officials from 139 government and military authorities.

As pointed out by Minister of Economy Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, non-oil trade exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reached Dhs417.6 billion over the past five years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ordered that one of the main streets in Abu Dhabi be renamed in honour of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The move is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in honour of the achievements of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Monday inaugurated the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, coinciding with the celebrations of Saudi Arabia’s 89th National Day.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street is one of the most active streets in Abu Dhabi. The 4.6 km long street starts from King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street all the way to the intersection of Al-Alam and Al-Kasser Streets.

Continuous activities in varied fields strengthen the relationship by the day. For example, a joint government services training programme organised by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, entitled, ‘UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme’, was held in Riyadh last month.

The aim was to build the capacities of government services employees from the two countries according to specialised services criteria as represented by the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The training programme addressed a range of concepts related to providing excellent customer services, as well as how to apply specialist tools to support customer service centres of government authorities.

The neighbours share a common vision on most crucial issues, which include taking firm measures to counter extremism and promoting effective dialogue between cultures and civilisations.

"The UAE-Saudi relationship is so adorably strong that it presents an exceptional Arab model of co-operation," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.

