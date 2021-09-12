Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The Start-Up Nation - the UAE is going in for a serious upgrade to its well-earned status as a business-friendly nation, said a local UAE newspaper.

First with generational changes in the residency visa regime, then the granting of 100 percent ownership for non-UAE nationals launching an enterprise in the country, and then in lowering the cost of launching a business in the country.

"The UAE is offering a business license starting from AED1,000 for anyone with a business plan - or even one with an idea," reported Gulf news in its editorial on Sunday.

This is the new reality this nation wants to put out to the world - that entrepreneurs cutting across sectors will find all that they need within its geography. Not just the hard infrastructure, but the digital realms that power much of enterprise these days. To deliver that message to all possible global corners, the UAE’s got the theme - ‘United Global Emirates’ - for them.

"We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates," tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

True, the Emirates is going Global in its search for talent, the Next big Idea, and help support the next-generation of jobs around it.

The hard and soft infrastructure is now in place, with the country’s telecom and tech networks competing with the world’s best. Fastest 5G download services in the world? "The UAE has it," said the editorial.

As the days close in for the opening of the Expo - that’s as wide a global platform as any - the UAE has chosen a most opportune time to roll out ‘United Global Emirates’. The resonance that this message will deliver to the universe of business owners will be all the clearer because of the timing.

The paper continued, "It will also be a chance to highlight the obvious success stories, Swvl, the Dubai-headquartered portal that connects users to public transport networks and now with a $1.5 billion valuation. Or Anghami, the Arabic music streaming service that is waiting for its moment in the NASDAQ arc lights. And in the not too distant past, Careem finding a park spot under the Uber umbrella.

"The UAE start-up landscape can also come up with the funding opportunities to fuel the ideas into sound business opportunities."

"Creating a self-sustaining start-up ecosystem in the UAE - United Global Emirates has everything going to deliver on that prospect," concluded the Dubai-based daily.