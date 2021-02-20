UrduPoint.com
Local Press: UAE Sets The Tone For Mars Missions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Local Press: UAE sets the tone for Mars missions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) A UAE newspaper has stated that the country showed the way to Mars with a lot of Hope, saying that February could be called a red-letter month, as three missions to the Red Planet saw fruition during this period.

"It was the Hope Probe that was the trailblazer," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Saturday, adding that its entry into Mars’ orbit on Tuesday evening made international headlines and pitchforked the country’s space ambitions into a wholly different realm. This was followed by China’s Tianwen-1 probe which became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month.

"Then came the American Nasa rover Perseverance, which landed on the Red Planet on Thursday," the paper continued.

All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.

The rover accomplished the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

The first pictures taken by the rover showed the Red Planet’s surface. But they also represented the first images from a rover that Nasa hopes would be able to find evidence of alien life.

The second image was a bit clearer, and showed even more of the ground. The images arrived to earth over 11 minutes after they were taken, because of the delay caused by any messages having to travel through the vast expanse of space.

Perseverance, the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent by Nasa, became the ninth spacecraft to successfully land on Mars, every one of them from the US.

Scientists believe that if life ever flourished on Mars, it would have happened 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, when water still flowed on the planet.

"Perseverance will conduct an experiment in which it will convert small amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere into oxygen, a process that could be a boon to future astronauts by providing breathable air and an ingredient for rocket fuel," added the Sharjah-based daily.

