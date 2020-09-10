Local Press: UAE surges ahead in coronavirus battle

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) A UAE paper has said that the UAE adopting a National Policy on Vaccinations is highly commendable. "At a time when the coronavirus seems to be spiralling in other nations, the Emirates has successfully managed to stem the spread and nearly gag the marauder," said Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday.

"Its National Policy on Vaccinations is therefore timely. It is a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society. The Policy will act as a co-ordination framework for all parties involved in the immunisation field, in order to support the health system in the country and enhance the efficiency of provided services and keep the process going.

"It also aims to bring together the non-governmental sector and community members to support the UAE from communicable diseases by promoting a healthy lifestyle and ensure the delivery of the best quality of vaccination services and preventive care nationwide.

"The Policy also aims to enhance the country’s position as a regional and international healthcare hub, in light of its development of a comprehensive and sustainable health system, and through ensuring the provision of the best quality immunisation services in compliance with international safety practices," it added.

"The UAE leads the world in total medical tests compared to the population, thanks to the wise leadership’s follow-up and keenness on expanding the scope of daily COVID-19 tests", the paper noted.

More than 7.5 million tests were conducted by the UAE health authorities since the outbreak of COVID-19, Dr. Omer Al Hammadi, official spokesman for the media briefing, said on Tuesday, the paper pointed out. "As many as 71,334 additional tests were conducted on Tuesday, which resulted in the detection of 644 new COVID-19 cases. The new patients were isolated immediately and were given the necessary healthcare. This brings to 75,098 the total number of cases including those who are still receiving medical treatment, recovered patients and deaths.

"The total number of recovered patients is 66,943, including 410 new recoveries on Tuesday."

Since the first day of the pandemic up till now, Gulf Today said, the first line of defence achieved a unique accomplishment that rendered the UAE an exemplary model in dealing with COVID-19. "The UAE managed to register a high recovery rate that stood at 90 percent and a death rate of no more than 0.5 percent, which was the lowest worldwide."

The editorial went on to explain that the high recovery rate from the disease compared to the number of infections was attributed to the modern and innovative treatment methods, the expanded scope of tests, the availability of enough medical staff and medical requirements, the raised capacity to receive cases, and the availability of strategic stock of medicines. Many countries in the world are witnessing fluctuations in the number of infections and some countries have succeeded in maintaining a low level of infections but have not witnessed a new wave of infections, the paper said citing the official.

It added, "All health institutions in the country were prepared for all challenges and with maximum readiness."

"We are in an advanced stage of developing a vaccine and medical treatment, and when it is successful, it will contribute significantly to reducing the spread of the virus," the editorial further noted citing Al Hammadi.

"Already the UAE has created a record in registering the largest number of volunteers ever for a vaccine trial.

"The first Phase III trials of an inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 in the UAE are among the largest in the world in volunteer recruitment having reached 31,000 vaccinated volunteers from more than 120 nationalities in only six weeks," Gulf Today said.

"As the trials move forward thousands of volunteers have already received their second shot of the vaccine and will continue to undergo regular monitoring and health checks, with full ongoing support provided by the health services to ensure their wellbeing. Effort must be on, which it is, in every conceivable way," it concluded.