Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new visa initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) For years, the UAE has always been the attractive destination for world talent; for those who want to realise their dreams in a land that is ranked among the most competitive, safe, and tolerant countries globally with a modern lifestyle, said an English-language daily.

In an editorial on Sunday, Gulf news pointed out that "This fact has been underlined last week with a new initiative that will open the UAE doors wide for those who want to make the country their home even if they hold a job somewhere else. With the increasingly popular trend of remote working taking hold in many countries and sectors, the UAE cabinet on Sunday approved a new ‘Remote Work Visa’ to enable employees from all over the world to live and work in the country for one year."

Announcing the new initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the new visa scheme will be available even to those whose employers are based in other countries. The government will continue to develop flexible programmes and initiatives to provide the best services and offer the best quality of life for citizens and residents, he said, the paper noted.

The daily continued, "The move, the first of its kind in the region, aims to boost the competitiveness of the UAE’s tourism sector and support the national economy. It provides the opportunity for entrepreneurs and talents to live and work in a safe and attractive business environment, with access to world-class services such as utilities, telecoms, shopping, and hospitality.

"This innovative plan is backed with solid facts on the ground that makes the UAE a magnet for those with entrepreneurial spirit. As per global indices, the country is ranked 9th in the world and first regionally in competitiveness in 2020, 16th globally and on top regionally on the ease of doing business index. The UAE has an advanced education system. The country is ranked 15 in the United Nations’ 2020 Global Knowledge Index, which measures education, research and development, and innovation in 138 countries around the world.

"According to the 12th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, released last October, nearly half (46 per cent) of all young Arabs chose the UAE as their country of choice to live in, ahead of such countries as the US (33 per cent), Canada (27 per cent), the UK (27 per cent), and Germany (22 per cent).

"As per the Global database Numbeo’s 2020 safety ranking, the UAE was named as the third safest country in the world. And the UAE is also the happiest country in the Arab world according to 2020 World Happiness Report for the year 2020."

"As the country celebrates its golden jubilee this year, these initiatives underscore the guiding principles on which this nation was founded. Even in the most challenging times, the UAE continued to be a welcoming place for those who want to contribute to its success," concluded the Dubai-based paper.