Local Press: UAE well-placed to welcome the next 50 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) A UAE newspaper has commended the country's achievement over the past years saying, "These life-changing developments were possible because of an Emirati leadership that has a heart of gold and displays an incredible sense of generosity, sense of understanding, sense of sympathy, sense of patience and sense of tolerance.

"The leadership was groomed under the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He was a powerhouse of wisdom, an admirer of performers and a connoisseur of Arab culture," Gulf Today said in an editorial on Thursday.

The above scenario started to unfold on December 2, 1971, the paper said. "Deeply armed with the belief that chains of iron can break but never threads of ethics, the UAE leaders grew from strength to strength. Their unquestionable willingness to promote and protect the interests of residents bore fruit in just some years. It now feels well-placed to begin work on the next 50 years."

The country’s contribution to the world family has been recognised, the daily noted, adding that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has adopted December 2 as World Futures Day to coincide with the National Day of the UAE.

World Future’s Day, which will take place on this date every year, is an invitation to the countries of the world to embrace the future and develop their capabilities in the fields of foresight, readiness and proactive policy-making to ensure sustainable development for future generations.

The paper continued, "The choice of Dec.

2 is a sign of appreciation for the UAE’s global role over the past 50 years to imagine and create the future, as well as its exceptional experience in anticipating economic, industrial and social change and its high readiness in future sectors.

"The UAE continues to deliver proactive policies and projects that enable it to embrace future trends and opportunities in all fields that affect daily life.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the announcement on his Twitter account, saying, "The UNESCO unanimously adopted the UAE National Day, December 2, as World Futures Day, in which all countries of the world celebrate their visions for their future development and their readiness to create opportunities and plans for their future generations. The international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future, as a model for its vision, and as a major centre for its industry, places even greater responsibility on us to develop our capabilities in envisioning the future, keeping pace with its changes and benefiting from its opportunities. I wish our country good health and prosperity, and a better, bigger and greater future."

"A ride from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah will make clear the progress we are talking about. So much has been achieved so soon because the entire administrative system has been committedly insulated against the tardy and the sleazy by a no-nonsense and result-oriented leadership," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.