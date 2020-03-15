(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) While the world is gripped by a health crisis, where gloom pervades, and the dominant emotion is fear, there are pockets of hope and positivity that bode well for the future when COVID-19 is contained and defeated, a UAE newspaper has commented.

In an editorial on Sunday, Khaleej Times said, "Such a future involves improved cooperation between people and governments; more transparency and less complacency on the part of government machinery that was apparent early on during the outbreak when health systems didn't realise what hit them.

"The coronavirus pandemic, while succeeding in pushing us away from each other physically - no handshakes, kisses, and hugs - has united people of different nationalities in spirit towards a common goal - to get rid of the disease while keeping the wheels of the global economy turning.

"The biggest pandemic in 100 years, COVID-19, is putting all that humans have built over a century in peril. The good news - the best medical minds in the business, and researchers are working together to find a cure for what is still a mystery disease.

"Never in recent human history have we traversed the unknown, unaware of what awaits us. Uncertainty is the seed of this fear. But what we fail to comprehend, or control, could also make us stronger, resilient, and watchful. Preparing for the next major global crisis will be the priority of governments once this is all over. Our lack of immunity against the germ, while revealing our physical vulnerabilities, is also feeding our insecurities. It is exposing out frailties and distrust of others. Communities and countries have been cut off - draconian but necessary in the throes of such a crisis.

"They have been reduced to 'clusters'. The virus has made us segregate each other, for the larger safety of societies and countries we live in. We doubt our mortality in this situation, as the pathogen spreads relentlessly, beyond China to the other side of the world. If Wuhan and Hubei were mere lockdowns at the start of the outbreak, in the US and Italy, the new coronavirus has mutated into a pandemic and has become national emergencies.

"The conversion of our communities into clusters based on the intensity of the coronavirus's impact could spark a debate about morality. But the pathogen is insensitive to such emotions on its long-distance travels that bring bad tidings. It shows no respect for the human state. Modern connectivity that we touted as the next big thing to time travel has put it on an expressway. While this realisation has dawned on us, it has also brought out the worst and best in humanity. We shall focus on the best and there's no better place than to look closer home in the UAE and Dubai.

"Dubai's stimulus package is more humane than emergency spending measures taken by other governments. What's different about this package is that it focuses on the welfare of residents. What must be noted here is that ordinary households will benefit from these steps, not just businesses, whose concerns have also been addressed. A 10 percent cut in electricity bills over three months will benefit families and keep home budgets in check. This package is intended to take the sting out of the pandemic that is threatening livelihoods and is wreaking havoc on the economic order. Simply put, it will keep costs of living down during this phase of the crisis.

"Dubai's AED1.5 billion package is for an initial period of three months. It will be reviewed based on the direction the pandemic takes. Countries like Bahrain, Britain, and Australia have also rolled out economic revival packages that go beyond surviving the current storm caused by this coronavirus strain. Boosting spending during such periods comes with risks but governments are showing remarkable courage to embark on people-centric measures that could benefit economies in the long term.

"Welfare of the masses should be on top of the agenda while ramping up health systems to deal with rising pandemic cases. Government efforts to support all businesses, particularly SMEs, will give people a measure of confidence in the system. It's the balm people need before a drug or vaccine is found to ground COVID-19," concluded the Dubai-based daily.