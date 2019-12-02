Local Press: UAE’s achievements fill hearts with pride

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that the glorious country’s 48th National Day has immersed the entire population in joy, adding that peace and prosperity are people’s ultimate dreams anywhere in the world and here’s a country that makes such a dream an absolute reality.

"No surprise, the happiness is reflected on the faces of one and all, cutting across all sections, Emiratis and expatriates, men, women and children from the East or the West," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday, noting that setting the priorities right is what has kept the UAE ahead of others.

Success is assured for a nation that gives precedence to education, knowledge and wisdom. The UAE leadership knows this best. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made it clear that "education will remain a priority and our path to the future." The New Year’s Federal budget has allocated a large proportion to funding federal schools and development projects.

The UAE Cabinet has also issued a resolution to establish an education support fund, which will enable the community to fund education development programmes that focus on building skills, values, trends and exploring and developing talents, as well as providing a decent life for all citizens.

"Thanks to a solid foundation laid down by the founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has emerged as the fastest-growing and most stable country in the entire region," added the editorial comment, pointing to the country's world-class infrastructure, high-quality health, education and housing services, and highly-efficient justice, security and defence institutions.

The nation draws huge inspiration from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said that the Spirit of the Union that runs through the people of the UAE, have rendered the word ‘impossible’ void, "and with that, we have turned making achievements to a way of life, and made progress a part of our plans and actions.

The visionary leadership has helped the nation keep pace with rapidly-changing technology. The vision of Sheikh Mohammed reflects this. "As the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, falls on us, we have launched an ambitious strategy that positions the UAE as a model for interactive cities, using Artificial Intelligence to achieve sustainability and accelerate our transition to a knowledge-based economy."

In the wise words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE’s tremendous progress has been made possible by unity, effort and great sacrifices.

The National Day is an occasion to celebrate a monumental day in the UAE’s history, and to express the country’s pride in its comprehensive renaissance, which enabled it to enjoy a prominent position among the world’s countries, as H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pointed out.

The views of UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, remain the compass that guides the nation: "Wealth is not money or oil. Wealth lies in men. Money is of no use if it is not dedicated for serving the people."

"The whole world can now see that the UAE has become a role model for development and progress, and has well set an example regarding the will to excel in all fields. The country continues to remain an oasis of peace and prosperity and this should make every citizen and resident proud," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.