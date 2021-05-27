Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising despite crisis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The UAE is truly defying global trends, and in emphatic fashion, a local newspaper said while commenting on the speech of Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), who said that signs are pointing to a significant air travel demand in the second half of 2021 and sustainable recovery in air operations.

In his welcome address at the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum and Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF) co-located with the three-day Airport Show 2021 in Dubai, Suwaidi said, "I am confident that together we will continue our efforts to make 2021 to be a year of transition for sustainable recovery and growth."

"There is considerable scope for hope. Today, despite the catastrophe and the vaccination rollout and increase in supply of vaccines globally more passengers are expected to return to travel and the UAE expects even more," wrote Gulf Today in its today's editorial.

The UAE was able to retain the supply chain of essential and non-essential goods to other nations. By June 2021, it expects passenger numbers to recover globally and to 49 per cent recovery of their 2019 level, it added.

"Safe travel corridors could bring in more revenue," the paper suggested, referring to the UAE-Bahrain safe travel corridor for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of two countries joint cooperation and coordination, and their joint efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has immediately communicated with airports and airlines and formed several internal and national bodies to adjust and adopt safety certification to maintain acceptable safety and security standards and support its industry, its personnel and passengers from the COVID-19 spread.

"From the time the total suspension of the non-essential operations was started in March 2020, the UAE has started working and planning for the recovery during the peak of the pandemic. Now, the UAE community is back to normalcy thanks to an effective vaccination strategy. Retail and recreation is an indicator for community normalisation. The UAE’s recovery will be surging when other states will open up with the UAE, and the nation is eyeing normalcy for 2021. Countries have opened their borders, but with more entry conditions. It is a hopeful move towards recovery," the Sharjah-based English language newspaper further wrote.

Last year, the Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained its position as the No 1 for international passengers for the sixth year, with annual traffic for 2019 reaching 86.4 million.