Local Press: UAE’s earnest drive to stamp out cybercrimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) A local newspaper has commended the move by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in collaboration with “Majalis” Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, to hold an awareness-raising lecture on “Cybercrime and its Dangers to Society”, noting that it “is in the right direction”.

“The step is part of ADJD’s efforts to promote legal awareness among members of society,” Gulf Today said in an editorial on Thursday.

The lecture, given by Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Mansouri, Chief Prosecutor, addressed the nature and definition of cybercrime, the dangers of cyber-extortion and the sanctions provided by the law.

The lecturer also focused on the causes and factors that lead members of society to become victims of cyber-extortionists and presented a set of practical examples based on cases handled by the Public Prosecution.

Dr. Al Mansouri also discussed the risks associated with the misuse of social media networks and the liability on the part of users in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrime. The Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes took effect on 2nd January 2022.

It aims to enhance the level of protection from online crimes committed through the use of information technology, networks and platforms. It further seeks to protect the UAE’s government websites and databases, combat the spread of rumours and fake news, safeguard against electronic fraud and maintain privacy and personal rights.

This is not the first time that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has spotlighted the dangers of cybercrime. In July last year, the ADJD organised two lectures on “Cybercrime and its risks to society”, to ensure the protection and safety of society from crimes using modern technologies, especially through the widespread use of social media.

“Every now and then, one comes across news of those who become victims of electronic fraud or scamsters; even children are targeted by online predators,” the paper noted.

The Dubai Police General HQ has called upon members of the public to remain vigilant when using social media platforms and not to fall prey to online cybercriminals and scammers. These remarks were made by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, as he revealed the details of Operation “Shadow” nearly three years ago which led to the arrest of 20 African gangs for blackmailing and cyber extortion crimes and fraudulent activities against social media users.

He also said the force had arrested a married couple who deceived social media users by posing as a recruitment agency for domestic helpers.

The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), which works to ensure the emirate becomes a leader in cybersecurity and the protection of information from external cyber threats, has become the official government partner of Intersec 2023, the world’s leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection that will run over 47,000sqm at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th-19th January.

Experts in cyber solutions, including public and private sector specialists, national leaders, advisers, economists, and corporate purchasers, will be present at Intersec’s Cyber Security sector. “Considering today’s advancing technology, cybersecurity is an absolute necessity for businesses, especially with remote working culture and digital transformation,” said Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, DESC’s Head of Research & Innovation.

Earlier this year, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amir, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police (SP), inaugurated, at City Centre Al Zahia, the interactive awareness platform “Be Aware”, which coincides with the campaign launched by the Departments of Criminal Investigation, Media and Public Relations, to raise awareness of fraud and electronic blackmail.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by quoting the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of SP as stressing the importance of raising awareness of cybercrime, which is a global challenge in light of the increasing use of technology in all areas of life.