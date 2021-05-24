Local Press: UAE’s role in dialogue on climate vital

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) A local newspaper has said that when it comes to eco-consciousness, the UAE has led by example. Take, for instance, its commitment towards domestic renewable energy that has led to one of the world’s lower solar costs. Globally, the country has also played a vital role in phenomenally reducing the costs of renewable energy.

"It’s not simple lip service, the UAE has followed it up with action. To put this in perspective, it has invested close to $17 billion on commercial renewable energy projects apart from offering a humongous grant of $1 billion for renewable energy power plants. This, apart from pioneering carbon capture and slowly and steadily paving the way for eco-conscious agriculture," Khaleej Times wrote in its editorial.

Recently, the country offered to host the 28th session of the Conference of Parties for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Abu Dhabi in 2023. The objective is to lay the groundwork for climate consciousness and attach its importance to social and economic development.

The paper went on to say that the importance of UAE hosting the 28th COP was best summed up by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when he said, "The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation.

"As a country that sits at the heart of the hydrocarbon industry and has made significant investments in energy diversification domestically and around the globe, we have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition – especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth.

"

"Climate change is an important talking point globally," the Dubai-based English language newspaper noted, adding that the UNFCC itself is a byproduct of a concerted effort made by the body to engage governments across the world in a dialogue on climate change and preventing "dangerous human interference with the climate system". The COP is a vital body that hosts all states that are part of the convention. It is here that important decisions pertaining to the implementation of the goals of Convention are thoroughly reviewed while new benchmarks are set. "The UAE’s offer to host the 28th session then marks an important step towards its increasingly important role in the dialogue on climate change and sustainability," read the editorial.

The paper concluded, "Eco-consciousness is also at the heart of the landmark Expo, where a number of pavilions will focus on sustainable development. In hosting the conference, the UAE, along with other members, have the task to marry climate consciousness judiciously with economic opportunities. Steering the dialogue to a new direction in the aftermath of the pandemic, however, will be challenging, but with the UAE’s visionary approach to the matter, it is sure to break new ground."