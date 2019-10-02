Local Press: VP’s vision lifts UAE’s status as cultural hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) A UAE newspaper has said that the launching of the world’s first long-term cultural visa for artists, authors and innovators and the decision to establish Al Quoz in Dubai as a creative free zone are path-breaking initiatives that will help raise Dubai’s status as a global cultural hub commensurate with its standing as a prominent international financial and business centre.

"Whatever Dubai does, it does so with a touch of class. Its fondness for the Number 1 slot makes Dubai the world’s most inspiring destination. Strategic tourism initiatives and endless attractions have placed the Emirate among the top ranks," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s approval of a new vision of Dubai Culture will transform the emirate’s cultural landscape and see the UAE becoming the region’s biggest cultural centre.

As Sheikh Mohammed stated, no global city is complete without a fully developed cultural dimension. A vibrant cultural life and environment is an integral part of any economic hub. Dubai has many cultural assets that enable it to be a global cultural destination and a centre for talent and innovation.

With its rich culture and heritage, the UAE can surely play a significant role in the international cultural sector.

Less than a month ago, Sheikh Mohammed had appointed Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture.

Sheikha Latifa had vowed to work steadfastly to achieve Dubai’s ambitious vision for the future and present a new roadmap for the Authority’s expanded role within a month. In her previous role as Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture, she led many successful projects, some of which included events aimed at raising the role of culture, arts, heritage and literature in society.

The latest unique initiatives will add extra glitter to Dubai’s cultural and artistic landscape.

Dubai offers a flawless model for unity in diversity. The Dubai Festival of National Cultures will provide a platform for highlighting the cultures and traditions of various nationalities living in Dubai.

As stated by Sheikha Latifa, the interaction between the UAE’s unique culture and the cultures of over 190 nationalities living in Dubai opens new horizons and creates opportunities to develop the cultural scene.

From the timeless tranquillity of the desert to the lively bustle of the souq, Dubai offers a kaleidoscope of attractions for visitors. The city is considered a dazzling destination, and the beauty is that it refuses to rest on its laurels.

The implementation of the fresh strategy on the cultural front will firmly establish Dubai as a prominent cultural centre and a platform for fostering exceptional creative accomplishments.

"As suggested by Sheikh Mohammed, all cultural entities in the UAE need to work together to enhance synergies and explore new opportunities for productive cooperation," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.