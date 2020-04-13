Local Press: Waiting for a cure indoors can be a test of patience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) A UAE newspaper said in an editorial on Monday that the quest for a COVID-19 cure is gaining speed and continues in right earnest.

"Scientists are discovering anti-bodies in the blood of recovered patients that can help confront and beat back the disease, thereby saving lives," the Khaleej Times noted.

"It's a complicated but innovative and noble biological effort that is different from the usual chemical drug manufacturing process," it said, adding that "Patients who have made a full recovery have blood that is rich in immune cells that shed anti-bodies. These are able to latch on to the coronavirus and block it from infecting other cells in the body.

"Many biological labs across the world are working on developing such a cure that can trigger an aided immune response to fight the disease in new patients. It's a pain-staking effort and these researchers are working against the clock as the number of deaths from the disease have crossed 100,000 in just four months."

"This is a new virus and requires a specific drug to help our bodies fight against it," the English language daily continued, noting that "One person's response in defeating the virus could be beneficial in the global war against this disease that mysteriously creeped up on us. It's futuristic and path-breaking. Biological scientists are studying millions of cells in recovered patients and are discovering new anti-bodies. These anti-bodies stick to what is known as the 'spike' protein (the deadly element) that causes infection and chokes them."

"Until a drug is developed based on the fight-back abilities of human anti-bodies, blood plasma from patients is being used in cases that are serious. A biological treatment could, however, be one for the future. But this is an approach that must be commended and deserves funding from both governments, private sector and non-profit organisations. This latest front, though unconventional, shows promise, and adequate funds must be set aside for research.

"It is true that some old drugs are being used and are showing positive results in the treatment of some patients.

US President Donald Trump believes a malaria drug could work miracles; others tout an Ebola drug; a cocktail of drugs is given in some cases. These are but stop-gap treatments. Novel drugs and a safe vaccine must be found for this disease. A three-pronged offensive against this disease is what the world is doing now," the paper continued.

"Chemical drugs and vaccines are conventional ways to fighting disease. They are proven solutions in our daily viral battles. Anti-body cures may be the future and more research needs to put into the process. Chemical drugs are packed in pills and are easy for patients to consume. They are the affordable option, but can be less effective, and are given with the onset of disease.

"Vaccines are preventive in nature but not everyone can afford them. They reduce the damage caused by the pathogen.

"Biomeds that are being developed, on the other hand, are surprise packages that are innovative but their delivery mechanisms to fight diseases are yet unproven. Researchers are hard at work on this front against the coronavirus but they are a long way from any real breakthrough," the newspaper explained.

"Several big pharmaceutical companies are working on vaccines to combat the virus and many are in human trials. They offer hope but production will easily take 18 months. The last time the world fought a coronavirus of this nature was 17 years ago. Sadly, a SARS vaccine has not seen the light of day.

"A drug against the disease was not seriously attempted. Who knows, it could have been deployed during this pandemic for better results. A chemical drug, therefore, is the immediate solution, and efforts should be focused on a killer formula against the virus.

"A dozen drugs are being tested at the moment. Summer will be crucial in this fight against the disease. First a drug, then a vaccine with help from futuristic bio-treatments is the course of action against COVID-19. For now, we distance ourselves from the virus and from others. It will be a test of patience, but is worth it," the Dubai-based daily concluded.