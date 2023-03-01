Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) A local newspaper said that the UAE has been spearheading a movement to regulate and keep in place due diligence in the critical area of financial integrity, and it has been coming down heavily on financial crime and fiscal malpractices.

“In 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in a move that would strengthen the country’s anti-financial crime system,” Khaleej Times said in an editorial on Wednesday.

Today, the UAE has strict protocols that need compliance and adherence to so that its integrity in this sector is not questioned; it’s taken very seriously even as new businesses are being set up and as the market opens up to new ones and exciting possibilities.

This week, two exchange houses have had their licences revoked by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and their Names have been struck off the Register “for serious violations related to anti-money laundering (AML) and failing to maintain the required level of paid-up capital” and “serious regulatory misconduct”.

Last year, CBUAE had imposed a fine on an exchange house when it was discovered that it had failed to follow due compliance; it had been fined AED1.05 million for “violating its obligation to conduct exchange activities in the licensed premises only, to use an approved cash-in-transit agent when transporting cash and for violating its obligation to immediately report violations to the central bank”.

“It’s a clear message that no form of financial irregularity will be tolerated, and numerous initiatives (including watertight laws to prevent all forms of money laundering) are being taken to ensure that compliance is seamless — with those parties that are falling short being meted out appropriate punishment,” concluded the Dubai-based daily.