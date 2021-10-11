UrduPoint.com

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis And Disaster Management Team Updates Memorial Services Procedures

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial services procedures

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has raised the capacity to offer condolences to 100 people in the suburban councils of the Department of Suburbs, Villages and memorial tents, and 20 people in homes, aiming to implement all precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.

The team stressed that offering condolences is limited to those who receive the vaccine, with the activation of the green traffic system for Al Hosn application, with an emphasis on the non-attendance of groups with chronic diseases, the elderly, and anyone who has a health condition.

Updating the procedures for attending social events is being continuously evaluated with the data and indicators that guarantee the safety and health of society as a societal and national priority.

It affirms the role of society and all its institutions in cooperating and integrating their roles and responsibilities while addressing the pandemic.

