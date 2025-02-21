Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) John Nicholson, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the middle East and retired US Army General, stated that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming warfare, impacting every aspect of military operations, from the frontlines to logistics.

Speaking at IDEX 2025, Nicholson explained that AI enhances operational capabilities by analysing environments, assessing risks, predicting scenarios, and improving decision-making across different sectors.

He also highlighted AI’s role in optimising human resources, particularly in intelligence, where it can quickly analyse large volumes of data, reducing reliance on extensive analyst teams.

The technology is also advancing operational efficiency, especially in predictive maintenance and logistics, minimising downtime and ensuring more reliable performance.

He noted that AI plays a key role in modernising command and control systems, allowing for better integration between sensors, shooters and potential targets, providing commanders with a clearer, more accurate understanding of threats and assets.

In warfare, where mistakes can have serious consequences, AI provides leaders with precise, actionable information, helping to de-escalate conflicts by giving a clearer strategic overview.

He also pointed out that AI is now involved in each of Lockheed Martin’s programmes, citing the company’s success in fully autonomous operation of F-16 aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters, requiring no human intervention.