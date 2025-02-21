Open Menu

Lockheed Martin Highlights AI’s Role In Strengthening Security At IDEX 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) John Nicholson, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the middle East and retired US Army General, stated that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming warfare, impacting every aspect of military operations, from the frontlines to logistics.

Speaking at IDEX 2025, Nicholson explained that AI enhances operational capabilities by analysing environments, assessing risks, predicting scenarios, and improving decision-making across different sectors.

He also highlighted AI’s role in optimising human resources, particularly in intelligence, where it can quickly analyse large volumes of data, reducing reliance on extensive analyst teams.

The technology is also advancing operational efficiency, especially in predictive maintenance and logistics, minimising downtime and ensuring more reliable performance.

He noted that AI plays a key role in modernising command and control systems, allowing for better integration between sensors, shooters and potential targets, providing commanders with a clearer, more accurate understanding of threats and assets.

In warfare, where mistakes can have serious consequences, AI provides leaders with precise, actionable information, helping to de-escalate conflicts by giving a clearer strategic overview.

He also pointed out that AI is now involved in each of Lockheed Martin’s programmes, citing the company’s success in fully autonomous operation of F-16 aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters, requiring no human intervention.

Related Topics

Army Technology Company Middle East From

Recent Stories

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

23 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

36 minutes ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

2 hours ago
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

2 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

2 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025

4 hours ago
 EU maritime transport: progress made, but environm ..

EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East