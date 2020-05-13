UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Launches Online Summer Internship Programme For UAE University Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lockheed Martin launches online summer internship programme for UAE university students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Lockheed Martin, the US-based global technology leader, announced today that its annual summer internship programme for UAE university students will run on a virtual platform to comply with distance learning measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

Lockheed Martin’s Centre for Innovation and Security Solutions, CISS, based in Masdar City, has hosted the merit-based programme every year since 2017, and will take the initiative online this year as part of its commitment to advance human capital development in the UAE, the company said in a statement.

Top-performing Emirati and UAE-based university students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM, fields are invited to apply to join the programme, which will run for three months between June 7 and September 7, 2020.

"The CISS team has done a great job finding creative solutions to deliver a meaningful and fun virtual internship experience, and I am proud that we will continue to encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among UAE students despite the challenges we are all facing this year," said Robert S.

Harward, Lockheed Martin’s Chief Executive for the middle East.

As part of the internship programme for 2020, up to 15 students will work remotely under the guidance of Lockheed Martin’s world-class engineers and chief scientists on real-world projects that will positively impact the UAE’s aerospace and defense industry. Students will receive specialist training in fields related to Artificial Intelligence development, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle design, defence simulation exercises, business administration skills, and IT systems management.

In the past, successful interns have gone on to secure employment opportunities within Lockheed Martin, as well as UAE government organisations and several entities across EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group.

Emirati and UAE-based STEM students with strong academic track records who are currently enrolled at accredited UAE universities are encouraged to apply online before May 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Company Vehicle Job Middle East May June September 2017 2020 All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

20 minutes ago

Lockdown eased but risk of pandemic still prevaili ..

34 seconds ago

Rain disrupt power supply to many areas across pro ..

36 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should ..

37 seconds ago

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.