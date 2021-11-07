Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), the U.S.-based global technology leader, will present its vision for 21st-century security solutions at Dubai Airshow 2021, focusing on network-centric technologies.

In addition to showcasing the world's most advanced defence platforms, Lockheed Martin will present advanced network-based capabilities to counter evolving security threats across all domains - land, air, sea, cyber, and space. The company will showcase how Multi-Domain Operations or Joint All-Domain Operations (MDO/JADO) can synchronise major systems such as aircraft, ships, ground vehicles, satellites, and missile defence systems to improve situational awareness and accelerate decision-making in the field.

Robert (Bob) S. Harward, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the middle East, said, "The Dubai Airshow presents a great opportunity to meet with our customers and industry colleagues from around the world and is even more anticipated this year because of the disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

We are ready to showcase some of our most innovative capabilities and look forward to engaging with our partners to discuss their priorities and how we can advance national security and human capital development agendas."

Lockheed Martin is also a Gold Sponsor of Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference (DIACC) 2021, held this year under the theme, ‘Beyond Joint: The Expanding Role of Air, Space, and Cyberspace in Multi-Domain Operations’. It is hosted by the Ministry of Defense, Air Force and Air Defence, and will take place on 13th November at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.