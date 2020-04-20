UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London-based Zayed Centre For Research Provides Support To Vital Research In Fight Against COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:45 PM

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides support to vital research in fight against COVID-19 global pandemic

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) LONDON, 20th April 2020 (WAM) - The recently-opened Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, ZCRRDC, in London, which brings together hundreds of clinicians and researchers under one roof, is using its expertise and latest technologies to better understand and mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

The Centre is playing an important role in the testing of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) staff and patients for COVID-19 in London to help gain a picture of how the virus is spreading. The data will help to inform public health planning both locally and nationally.

The team, led by Professor Judith Breuer from UCL, will be contributing a large number of patient samples from London which, as the epicentre for the current UK COVID-19 epidemic is critical to understanding spread to other parts of the country. At the same time, COVID-19 patient samples will be used to identify whether and where hospital transmission of COVID-19 between staff and patients is occurring. This will inform decision making around infection control in hospitals to help prevent further spread of the virus.

In addition, the data from this trial will help to decide how hospital infections are monitored in the future. Finally, the teams are sequencing COVID-19 from very sick children treated with new drugs to monitor how resistant the virus is to these drugs. These projects highlight the bench to bedside approach to research which the Zayed Centre for Research is known for, with clinicians and researchers working side by side to find out more about the virus.

Professor David Goldblatt, Director of Clinical Research and Innovation for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Deputy Director of the UCL Institute of Child Health said: "Now more than ever, the importance and need for research is clear.

We are incredibly fortunate to have the Zayed Centre for Research and its state-of-the-art facilities to assist us in our task to better understand COVID-19 and how it might be controlled. The research we are carrying out, alongside research projects across the world is vital in helping us find ways to manage this virus."

Dr. Maha Barakat, Senior Advisor to the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said: "We are indebted to the world-class scientists and doctors at the Zayed Centre for their commitment to ensuring the welfare of its young patients, and contributing its research capability to better understand a virus that has impacted our global community."

The Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, which opened in July 2019, was made possible thanks to a transformative ₤60 million gift in 2014 from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The Centre is a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The state-of-the-art facilities will enable hundreds of researchers and clinicians to work side by side, so that patients will benefit from the latest developments in the laboratory, accelerating the progress of new diagnoses, treatments and cures for rare and complex diseases. The results could help change the lives of children both nationally and globally.

Related Topics

UK World Drugs Abu Dhabi Young London David Progress Same April July 2019 2020 Family From Million

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

31 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

45 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

46 minutes ago

TMQ distributes ration among poor families

19 minutes ago

Germany eyes Airbus and Boeing fighter jets

19 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over Indian ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.