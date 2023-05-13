Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edition of UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023) PARIS, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Longchamp Racecourse in France will tomorrow host the first international leg of the 30th edition of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, along with the French Guinness.

The prestigious Cup series is held under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to elevate the Arabian horse, raise its status, support owners and breeders in all global fields, and encourage them to increase Arabian horse production, in support of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Organisers said an elite 10 horses from Arab and European stables in France will compete in the UAE President’s 2000 metre Group 1 Cup for fillies and mares of four years and above.