UrduPoint.com

Longchamp Racecourse To Host First Leg Of 30th Edition Of UAE President’s Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edition of UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023) PARIS, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Longchamp Racecourse in France will tomorrow host the first international leg of the 30th edition of the UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, along with the French Guinness.

The prestigious Cup series is held under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to elevate the Arabian horse, raise its status, support owners and breeders in all global fields, and encourage them to increase Arabian horse production, in support of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Organisers said an elite 10 horses from Arab and European stables in France will compete in the UAE President’s 2000 metre Group 1 Cup for fillies and mares of four years and above.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France UAE Paris May All From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

3 hours ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

3 hours ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

3 hours ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

4 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.