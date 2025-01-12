Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

CALIFORNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) At least 16 people have died as major wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area in the US state of

California, the city's medical examiner said on Saturday.

Eleven of the fatalities are related to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, and five others to the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades district.

There have been several major fires in the region since Tuesday, but these two are the most severe.

Fire department officials estimate more than 5,300 homes have been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood since Tuesday.

