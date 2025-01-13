Open Menu

Los Angeles Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 24

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area has climbed to 24, according to US authorities.

At least 16 people remain missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 80 kph and gusts in the mountains reaching 113 kph.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Los Angeles From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

1 hour ago
 High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

10 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

10 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

11 hours ago
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

11 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

11 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly

11 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transf ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..

11 hours ago
 Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels ..

Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..

12 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East