Los Angeles Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 24
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area has climbed to 24, according to US authorities.
At least 16 people remain missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 80 kph and gusts in the mountains reaching 113 kph.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 243 minutes ago
-
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut8 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin10 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highlighted by YouTube, M ..10 hours ago
-
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summit11 hours ago
-
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers Summit11 hours ago
-
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation11 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly11 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into profitable digital ..11 hours ago
-
Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in UAE12 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness for opportunities, cha ..12 hours ago
-
DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off12 hours ago