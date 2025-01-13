Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The death toll from the wildfires in the Los Angeles area has climbed to 24, according to US authorities.

At least 16 people remain missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 80 kph and gusts in the mountains reaching 113 kph.