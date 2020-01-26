UrduPoint.com
Loud Noises Expected In UAQ Corniche Due To 'Union Fortress7' Preparations: UAE Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to 'Union Fortress7' preparations: UAE Armed Forces

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 26th January, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Armed Forces alerted the public to expect loud noises coming from the Umm Al Qaiwain Corniche, due to the preparations for the "Union Fortress7" shows.

The Armed Forces said that the reasons for these noises are the movement of helicopters, combat aircraft, armoured personnel carriers and speedboats, which are preparing to take part in military parades to be held in February.

The Armed Forces appealed to local citizens and residents not to approach the area, to the interest of public safety.

