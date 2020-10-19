Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wellbeing webinar featuring leading experts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Louvre Abu Dhabi today announced the Arts for Health and Wellbeing webinar, led by the museum’s education department, which will bring together leading figures in museum-based health and wellbeing programmes from around the world.

The webinar will bring together May Chung Khuen, Director of the National Museum of Singapore; Stephen Legari, Art Therapy Lead Programme Officer at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and registered art therapist; Helen Jury, co-editor of Art Therapy in Museums and Galleries: Reframing Practice and Professor of the Department of Genetics, the Psychoanalysis Unit at the University College London; alongside Dana Al Mazrouei, Education Manager at Warehouse421 and Founder of Yellow Space. The session will be moderated by Maral Jule Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The webinar, which will be available in English, is free for the public to view on 22nd October, 2020, at 19:00 GST.

"In this new environment brought about by COVID-19, Louvre Abu Dhabi is committed, through its programmes, collection and visitor experiences, to leveraging the healing power of art and culture for both our community and visitors," said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. "In times of isolation and uncertainty, museums can inspire empathy, connection and creativity. Art can be a powerful tool in promoting mental and physical health and overall wellness."

Maral Jule Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, commented, "Arts institutions can be anchors to normality, calm and empathetic viewing.

We have never needed these more than now. The arts are a limitless source of inspiration, healing and empathy that bring us closer together, in good and in difficult times."

Topics of this webinar will include how exposure to art spaces is beneficial for one's mental, social and physical health, as well as wellbeing; how art museums can offer therapeutic opportunities; and exploration of the public's current perception of the function of an art museum, and how these museums can challenge them.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has developed a series of physical and social offerings to support mental wellbeing. These include the museum’s exquisite space and architecture; the 12 chapters of the art gallery exploring the history of human creativity across time and space; kayaking around the museum, and Louvre Abu Dhabi’s x anghami’s Contemplative Vibes playlist inspired by the museum’s collection. The education team is also working with the Ministry of Community Development to engage virtually with members of senior Emirati groups through online sessions on contemplation and storytelling.

Other programmes in the pipeline include Yoga under the Dome sessions, to be announced soon. The museum staff are currently receiving internal training on mindfulness theories and practices, as part of the ethos of the museum.

For more information on the webinar or Louvre Abu Dhabi’s digital programmes, are available at www.louvreabudhabi.ae Louvre Abu Dhabi is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 18:30 and closed on Mondays. Pre-purchased tickets are required to visit the museum. E-tickets can be reserved via the museum’s website.