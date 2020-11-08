Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pulse of Time

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) Louvre Abu Dhabi announced today the screening of its first-ever short film, The Pulse of Time, coinciding with the museum’s third anniversary on 11th November, 2020. The 40-minute audio-visual journey brings the story of humanity to life through an exploration of works of art from the museum’s collection.

The film’s storytelling, videography and original music take viewers on a voyage via the 12 chapters of the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries, exploring the history of human creativity through a selection of 15 artworks and sharing stories of cultural connections, from pre-history to contemporary times.

The film will premiere on YouTube on 11 November, 2020 at 7 pm in Arabic, 8 pm in English and 9 pm in French (Gulf Standard Time).

The Pulse of Time is available in three languages – Arabic, English and French – and is narrated by internationally known artists: Emirati actor, producer and tv presenter Saoud Al Kaabi, known for his role in City of Life (2009), narrates the Arabic; British actor, screenwriter and film director Charles Dance, known for playing the role of Tywin Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, narrates the English; and French-Swiss actress Irène Jacob, known for her role in Three Colours: Red (1994), narrates the French.

The sound creation was commissioned and jointly produced by Alexandre Plank, Radio Producer for the French National Radio channel France Culture, and two-time winner of the PRIX ITALIA international competition for radio and TV, and Antoine Richard, winner of the same prize. The script was developed by French author and playwright Stéphane Michaka, and the original music score is by French composer, songwriter and frontman of the band Syd Matters, Jonathan Morali. The film was directed by Mohamed Somji from the Dubai-based creative studio Seeing Things. The Pulse of Time will be available to stream for free on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website starting November 12.

The Pulse of Time adds to the roster of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s digital programmes, which includes the 'We Are Not Alone' podcast by Soundwalk Collective, Anghami’s curated playlists of soundtracks inspired by the museum’s collection, virtual exhibition tours, highlights from the museum’s online collection, as well as online activities for families and children available on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and mobile application.