Louvre Abu Dhabi brings new digital experiences to audiences at home

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Louvre Abu Dhabi announced on Monday that it is adding to its current digital offering, providing free access to more content through virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities.

This development brings Louvre Abu Dhabi’s stories of cultural connections -- of its artworks and exhibitions -- to audiences around the world, ensuring that the museum remains accessible.

"While Louvre Abu Dhabi is temporarily closed, our mission of sharing stories of cultural connections continues," said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"Turning to art in difficult times can be truly inspiring and rewarding," he continued, adding, "Louvre Abu Dhabi has been developing and adding to its digital offerings, providing further access to rich content and enhancing the experience for our audiences from the comfort of their own homes."

"New digital features include a virtual 360-tour of our most recent exhibition, as well as online resources and activities that bring our collection to life. We will continue to tell the stories of our museum, with the hope that they offer solace, peace and inspiration," Rabaté explained.

The first phase of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s expanded digital offering includes exploration and discovery of the museum’s collection and exhibitions through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website, mobile app and 'Art From Home' online resources; make and play, a series of online videos and colouring activities for families and children; and rich digital learning resources for teachers to engage with their students.

The museum will launch additional programmes in the coming weeks and months, including immersive audio and virtual tours of the permanent galleries, an immersive science fiction experience of the museum’s iconic architecture, excerpts from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s publications available on the website, enhanced content on past exhibitions, and more.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also a part of CulturAll, a new initiative launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to bring the emirate’s cultural landmarks online for audiences to enjoy their offerings from home.

All digital content is available in three languages - Arabic, English and French - and is accessible through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and social media accounts.