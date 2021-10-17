UrduPoint.com

Louvre Abu Dhabi Partners To Deliver Stunning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Images

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi partners to deliver stunning ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy images

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) In partnership with the Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi cricket worked alongside the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Louvre Abu Dhabi to launch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy in the UAE capital.

As well as an upcoming promotional video that will be shared on the ICC’s tournament broadcasts and digital media channels, the trophy was shot by UAE photographer Jorge Ferrari, with Louvre Abu Dhabi as its incredible backdrop.

The trophy was also framed by the UAE flag and captured in various lights in front of the world-famous museum.

The collaborative effort puts Abu Dhabi at the centre of the tournament that started on Sunday, 17 October.

In total there will be 15 matches taking place at Abu Dhabi Cricket’s Zayed Cricket Stadium, the first of which sees Ireland take on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka face Namibia in a double header on Monday, 18 October.

Abu Dhabi Cricket will then open the Super 12 stage as heavyweights Australia and South Africa, while Zayed Cricket Stadium will also host the tournament's first semi-final on 10 November.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka UAE Abu Dhabi Ireland South Africa Namibia Netherlands October November Sunday Media Ferrari

Recent Stories

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.